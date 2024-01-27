A young Latina who is part of the United States Air Force revealed how much she earns from working in the army. The young woman of Mexican descent showed her pay stubs and explained how much she earns according to her rank, the benefits she receives and the deductions that apply to her salary. The final figure surprised her followers and the TikTok video went viral.

Ángeles López Galindo, known on TikTok as @angeleslopezi, is a young woman of Mexican descent who has been working as a mechanic in the United States Air Force for two years. She regularly shares on her networks what her life is like in the army, as well as the countries she has visited as part of the armed forces, including Korea and Italy, where she is now based. The young woman made a video explaining how much she earns and it quickly went viral.

“This is what she earned as a mechanic in the United States Air Force. Friends, this is a video that you have asked me for a long time, but out of pure laziness I had not done it,” says Ángeles at the beginning of the 8:12 minute video, which already has more than 4,000,000 views. Throughout the recording, the young woman shows her pay stubs and explains how her salary, benefits, and deductions work.

How much does an Air Force mechanic earn?



Ángeles, who is currently on a base in Italy, explains that in the army people are not paid according to activities or hours worked, but according to their rank. “I am enlisted, an E3 and I have less than two years in service,” she explains, showing the list, so her base monthly salary is US$2,259.90.. However, the mechanics explain that benefits are added to this amount.

For the exercise of showing how much she earns as a mechanic in the United States Air Force, Ángeles López Galindo shows a couple of pay receipts from the year 2023, since she does not yet have documentation from 2024. She explains that she receives benefits such as:

A basic subsistence allowance, in English called Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS), which is an amount intended for food. A basic housing subsidy, called Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH). Compensation for difficult living conditions, identified as Hardship Duty Pay-Location (HDP-Location). Compensation for the cost of living, called Cost-of-Living Allowance (LINE). See also Thousands of migrants wait in shelters for the lifting of Title 42

For these concepts, Ángeles received a total of US$889.65. The list explains that the amounts assigned to each subsidy may vary depending on individual conditions, such as living in the United States or on a base outside of American territory and the cost of living in the place where an element is assigned. “That leaves us a total of US$3,149 a month, before all the deductions they make to me,” he says in the video.

Latina Tiktoker who works in the US Air Force showed her pay stubs in a video that has gone viral. Photo: TikTok @angeleslopezi

What are the deductions that apply to someone who works in the United States military?



The tiktoker, who has 700,000 followers on the social network, revealed that deductions such as federal taxes, social security, Medicare medical service, a subsidy for veterans' retirement homes and a charge for your withdrawal; among other charges that are discounted from the amount you receive as payment for your services. In such a way that Ángeles López Galindo receives about US$2,265.51 per month, divided into two biweekly payments..