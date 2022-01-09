Club América continues to move in the transfer market. The Eagles seek to round out their squad to return to the top places in Liga MX after the failure in 2021. For the Clausura 2022, the azulcremas added Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés to their squad. However, the club is urgently looking to an extreme. Several names have sounded strong, but so far the board has not been able to reach any agreement with any of these players.
These are the most recent news and rumors about the signings of America for the Clausura 2022. The transfer market closes on February 1 in Liga MX:
Brian Ocampo, Uruguay Nacional player, sounded like the most down-to-earth option to reinforce the Eagles. However, various problems arose in the negotiation and it is a fact that the 22-year-old Uruguayan winger will not reach Coapa. The Montevideo and América teams could not reach an agreement and the Azulcrema directive, headed by Santiago Baños, has already laid eyes on other players after this operation failed.
In this context, the name of Iván Alejo has sounded with some force to be a new player for America. The 26-year-old footballer, originally from Valladolid, currently plays for Cádiz and is not from the initial game, so a change of scenery could be good for him. Alejo plays as a right winger and is valued at approximately 800 thousand euros, a figure that the Eagles could cover without difficulty.
Although Iván Alejo’s option is feasible, America sees other options to reinforce this position. Among these the priority is Pablo Solari. The 20-year-old Argentine winger trained in Talleres de Córdoba and is currently active in Colo Colo. The attacker is valued at 660 thousand dollars, although due to his recent renewal with the Cacique, the claims of the Chilean team could be a little higher.
#Latest #news #transfers #America #situation #Brian #Ocampo #Pablo #Solari #Iván #Alejo
Leave a Reply