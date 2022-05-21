The Major League Soccer continues in season and clubs can still incorporate players into their squad. That is why today we review the latest news of possible new signings of the American competition.
One of the most talented Italian footballers of recent times is Giorgio Chiellini. The central defender said goodbye to Juventus in Turin after years of defending his cause. Now, it is said that his destiny is in the MLS with LAFC, a team that has already offered him a contract for the next few years.
Although it is true that the information on the possible arrival of Mesut Ozil to the competition in the United States, the German could be a new player for Los Angeles FC, where he would share a dressing room with the Mexican player Carlos Vela.
Football player axel witzel of Borussia Dortmund is close to ending his contract with the German squad and there are still no negotiations on his renewal.
Because of this, much has been speculated that his next destination would be in Major League Soccer, with the LA Galaxy.
In the last few hours, the information about the departure of Leo Messi of Europe to sign in Major League Soccer has been extensive.
The main sports media have reported that one of the best players in the world and in soccer history would end his career as a member of Inter Miami.
The Costa Rican Carlos Mora He would have the hours counted with the Alajuelense of his country, since his next team would be one of the MLS. Good things are being said about the Costa Rican soccer player, who would now arrive at the United States tournament, where LA Galaxy and Atlanta United have already raised their hands to take over his services.
Portland Timbers coach, Giovanni Savaresewould be leaving the set of the lumberjacks to undertake a new adventure in the Old Continent, now being in charge of the Venice of Italy.
On the other hand, having been relegated with Barnsley FC, central defender Michael Helik he could go to Major League Soccer, where there are reportedly a couple of teams interested in his services.
