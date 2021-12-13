In less than three weeks the winter transfer market will have opened in Europe and the clubs will be able to incorporate new players to reinforce their squads and face the second half of the season in the best conditions.
Let’s see some of the information on assignments, transfers, exchanges and other movements that have occurred in the last hours.
Jesse Lingard is one of the main candidates to leave Manchester United in January and a new suitor must be added to the list of clubs interested in the player. According to the newspaper The Sun, Tottenham is interested in taking over the services of the midfielder and would have taken the lead over Inter and Milan, the other two clubs that also want the British footballer.
Ferrán Torres is one of the priority objectives of FC Barcelona in this transfer market, but just in case things go wrong, they would already have a plan B in mind. It is Anthony Martial who would have already asked Manchester United to leave in January , reports the English press. From the Camp Nou they are very attentive to their situation.
The one of Ferrán Torres is not the only signing that could complicate him to the Barça, also the one of his other objective Edinson Cavani. Juventus need a striker and according to reports from Calciomercato the Uruguayan would be one of his objectives. The Italians would not be the only ones interested, also Corinthians would have asked about Cavani, they indicate from Or Balloon.
And if the Cavani option does not go well, Juve has another bullet in the chamber: Mauro Icardi. The Argentine forward is not satisfied with his situation at PSG and since Tuttosport They point out that the Bianconero team would be interested in a loan of the player until the end of the season with a purchase option, an operation that in Paris they would see with good eyes.
The future of Ousmane Dembélé remains unknown. The Frenchman ends his contract on June 30 and remains unrenewed by Barça despite the club’s efforts. His situation does not go unnoticed among the big clubs and Rummenigge does not rule out that Bayern Munich could get into the bid: “I was a big fan of Ousmane when he played for Dortmund. He was a great player, although since then he has not been the same. Dembélé is going to be a free agent. For economic reasons, I think Bayern will think twice, “he said.
FC Barcelona continues to look for reinforcements in the market and has set its eyes on Stamford Bridge where it could take up to three players, according to reports from The Sun. The one that sounds the loudest is Azpilicueta, who ends his contract in June and could also get into the bid for Rudiger, who sounds for Real Madrid. The third player followed by the Catalans is Pulisic, although in his case what they would be looking for is a loan.
Antonio Rudiger is not the only Chelsea center-back who ends his contract in June. Andreas Christensen will also be free to negotiate his future from January 1 and according to the Daily star There are already four clubs interested in the central: Milan, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City. We’ll see if he ends up renewing his contract in the end.
Besiktas are still looking for a new coach and the last name to come to light in the Turkish press has been that of José María Gutiérrez ‘Guti’, who is currently without a team. The Spanish coach knows the entity well because he was already there for a season and a half when he was still a footballer and during the 2018/2019 season he was an assistant to Senol Gunes.
Luis Muriel is not at all satisfied at Atalanta where he has a completely secondary role. As reported by the journalist from WinSports TV, Pipe Sierra, the forward would have asked his agent to find a way out for him.
Dele Alli has ceased to be a fundamental piece in Tottenham, especially as a result of the arrival of Conte, to the point that Spurs are considering giving him up in January until the end of the season, according to what they point out from The Athletic. Pochettino already wanted to take it to PSG a year ago, we’ll see if he tries again now.
