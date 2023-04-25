We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from the last hour of Asensio’s renewal, to Real Madrid’s intentions with Tchouaméni, including the price of Harry Kane.
From becoming one of those publicly designated to finance the levers of Barcelona, to being “fundamental”, as Xavi Hernández defined it in the press conference after the victory of the culé team over Atlético de Madrid. “Frenkie is a very important player for us, it is an additional advantage that he plays with us”, declared Mateu Alemany.
According to the English media Daily Mail, Pochettino is very close to being the new coach of the London team. The Argentine is chosen after ruling out Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique.
As he assures SkySport, Chelsea player Aubameyang would be delighted to return to Barça next summer. The same media reports that for the culé team it is one of the priorities for next summer, since they have good memories of their performance last season.
”West Ham want Iraola. Rayo wants to sit down with the coach this week to try to renew him, but from the Premier they are betting on the Spanish coach, who is making Rayo live quiet years “as reported by Pacojo in SER Deportivos.
”Asensio wants to finish the season well to have more weapons to renew. Madrid’s first offer was below the salary he currently earns and he is not considering signing below that price. But the player believes that they can reach an agreement to be able to continue “he reported in SER Deportivos.
From the British newspaper The TelegraphThey assure that they are studying what would be the offer that Tottenham would let him go. The striker ends his contract in 2024 and they say that Levy would let Kane out for about 100 million euros if the club is not from the Premier, but if a team from his country wants him, they will not let him out for less than 120 million euros.
As reportedthe sun, from Milan they would have noticed the City player, Walker. The 33-year-old winger has only one year left on his contract with Manchester City, so the price of signing him would be affordable. He has lost a lot of prominence in Guardiola’s schemes and could look for new challenges.
Pepe is a living legend. At 40, he has renewed for another year with Porto. This was what its president said: “It seemed impossible for an athlete, at the age of 40, to renew a contract, based on merit, because of what he plays, but it was not impossible… It may not be Pepe’s last contract.” .
PSG has already established the first contact for Kolo Muani. The Parisian team is already preparing for the next season and in it, one of its priorities will be to reinforce the offensive plot. This is confirmed by the RMC Sport journalist, Fabrice Hawkins, who adds, despite this, that the French international is not the only option that Luís Campos manages.
Tchouaméni’s first season at Real Madrid has not lived up to expectations. Despite this, the club has a lot of faith in the player and considers him a key player for the future of the team. From the Valdebebas offices they are not raised under any circumstances despite the interest of Liverpool.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Tchouaméni #Asensio #Kane #more..
Leave a Reply