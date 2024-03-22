The transfer market is a great attraction for any football fan. Although it is currently closed, rumors often appear about possible signings that could be carried out once it opens, in this case in the summer, and although many of these operations may not end in anything, in the world of football it is never You know, and we will have to be attentive to what happens in these months.
Next, we leave you with the latest news and rumors in the world of football related to the transfer market:
Manchester City would be very interested in acquiring the services of the Brazilian attacker for next season. The arrival of several players in attack to Real Madrid complicates the presence of Rodrygo in the white starting eleven, and the English team would be willing to include Julián Álvarez in the operation to carry out the operation.
After quite irregular years for Manchester United, this season is no exception, and the level of the Portuguese player has been criticized on more than one occasion, with speculation about a possible departure from the red devils. However, in recent days the midfielder has shown his determination to continue in the Manchester team and to lead the team in the coming years with the aim of doing great things, so his stay at the club, in principle, is not offers doubts.
After a period marked by injuries that have not allowed him to stand out as expected at Liverpool, the Spanish midfielder wants to feel like a footballer again, and it would not be precisely in the English team. His contract ends this summer, and everything indicates that he could head to Serie A, with teams like Juventus and Inter Milan showing interest in acquiring his services.
After the French midfielder's latest statements in which he stated that he was in no hurry to decide his future, many clubs see him as a good market opportunity, since his contract ends this summer. The player seems not going to renew with Juventus, and Atlético de Madrid would have set their eyes on the Frenchman for next season, and Cholo Simeone would see him as a good reinforcement for the squad.
The Slovakian player's agent has acknowledged conversations with the sporting director of FC Barcelona, Deco, speaking about the possibility of the midfielder signing for the Barça team. In statements to calciummercato.com He has acknowledged that the Blaugranas would sign him, but that first a series of situations must arise with Napoli, since his contract ends in 2027.
According to reports Sports world, the agent of the Fluminense player and the Colombian National Team that today faces the Spanish National Team, Jhon Arias, would have confirmed Sevilla's interest in acquiring his services. Jesús Navas is now 39 years old, and the Seville team must think about the future since, unfortunately, the Los Palacios player will not be eternal.
Although Sommer is the undisputed starter at Inter Milan, at 35 years old, the Italian team is looking to the future, and would be interested in acquiring the services of the Brazilian goalkeeper, 24 years old, international and currently He plays for Athletico Paranense.
