We reached Wednesday, January 12, and we are approaching the equator of the month, which means having exceeded the first third of the winter market. Negotiations will move towards agreements or disagreements in the coming days.
The teams continue to study possible changes to the squad for the remainder of the year to reverse delicate situations or try to improve their strength in view of their aspirations. Some players will seek the minutes they do not have elsewhere and others, with months of contract, negotiate their future away from their current club.
The Spanish central defender has played three games this season and has not played for the London club since September. It is no longer a question of a lack of minutes, but Mikel Arteta does not even have a tendency to summon him. According to Fabrizio Romano, Udinese Calcio is the club most interested in getting a loan.
The left-back of German and Bosnian nationality has been present in five contests so far this year. He played for one minute in the last match, but had not played since late October due to a knee injury. According to Fabrizio Romano, he aims to be transferred to Olympique Marseille.
The Ivorian defender has played seven games this season with Manchester United. He usually watches the games from the bench, repeatedly entering the call, but without excessive opportunities. According to Fabrizio Romano, he is one of the candidates to reinforce the rear rossoneri.
The French-Negalese defender started the season adding regular starts at Paris Saint Germain, but with the progress of the course he has been losing weight in the squad. The Italian journalist assures that he is also one of the candidates to land in San Siro, given that the rear has the absence for the remainder of the season of Simon Kjaer after his cruciate ligament tear in December.
The New Zealand center forward will leave Burnley to join the Magpie team and become his second signing after the arrival of the Saudi fund, after Kieran Trippier. The payment of the exit clause (24M) has already been paid, according to Fabrizio Romano, and the signing of the contract will take place in the next few hours.
The Mexican and Portuguese midfielder has a contract with Porto until June. The journalist José Manuel García assures that Julen Lopetegui already insisted on him the previous summer to take him to Sánchez Pizjuán and that negotiations have been resumed. The Spanish coach and the player met for a few months at the Portuguese club during the 2015-16 campaign.
The Portuguese midfielder will be under the command of his compatriot José Mourinho from today, according to Fabrizio Romano. The agreement between Porto and AS Roma has been concluded in the form of a transfer (1M) with a purchase option (13M).
The Austrian right winger was loaned (0.5M) by Rapid Vienna in the summer, with an affordable purchase option (10M) for FC Barcelona. However, the current economic situation has forced the club to interrupt the loan and, according to Fabrizio Romano, it will return to its owner club.
The Franco-Congolese center-forward is without a team days after terminating his contract with Beijing Guoan. At 30, he would seek to return to Europe, where he left a great level in Villarreal (2015-2018). According to the Italian journalist, it is a matter of time before he lands at the Vélodrome.
The Croatian midfielder ends his contract in June and, if he so wishes, he could already negotiate with other clubs if he did not want to continue at the Bernabéu. However, the Italian coach has expressed his calm in this regard: “He has not signed the contract renewal yet, but he practically has a life contract with Real Madrid.”
