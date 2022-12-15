THE BOMB OF THE YEAR? 💣 According to the journalist Federico Buysan, Cruz Azul wants to incorporate Luis Suárez into their squad in search of ‘La Décima’ 💥 Only details would be missing to close the arrival of the Uruguayan attacker 😎#TeGivesMoreEmotions#LigaMX #Blue Cross #LuisSuarez pic.twitter.com/Yih37FHCsV – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) December 15, 2022

It must be remembered that the striker had already been the object of the Machine’s desire, so they continue to work at forced marches to make it real.

The Miami Inter from MLS has entered the dispute for the signing of Suárez, and now everything will depend on the team that offers a better amount of money and a more interesting job offer.

What plan do you have tomorrow? Going to CU to support La Máquina, obviously. ⏰ 7:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SDmnz273In — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) December 15, 2022

You can follow the game at 7:00 p.m. on the TUDN signal. It should be noted that they will look for their first three points, since in their debut they drew goalless against Necaxa

#Blue Cross 🚂 Louis Estrada Derbez, Eugenio Derbez’s nephew, makes his debut in the first team with the 208 shirt.@ESPNmx pic.twitter.com/Zo8I2YAMiE – Leon Lecanda (@Leonlec) December 13, 2022

The 20-year-old youth came on as a substitute in the second half of the game and seeks to fill the eye of ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.

It should be noted that the midfielder was formed in the lower ranks of Toluca where he was until a tournament ago. Likewise, it is necessary to emphasize that the footballer is the son of a cousin of the famous actor.

🚂 STAYS. For the second time, Iván Morales returned to train with #Blue Cross after being notified that he did not enter into plans. The board of directors has no choice but to accept the Chilean in their ranks despite the fact that the coaches do not take him into account. He is not enough for more. pic.twitter.com/Ms1FD8DnCt — Let’s talk about Blue (@Hablemosdelazul) December 14, 2022

There are high possibilities that the coach will give him a vote of confidence and keep him in his squad for the Clausura 2023, in addition to making use of his services in the cup games.

The Andean striker played 27 official matches with the Machine, although his performance gave much to be desired, as he only managed one goal and two assists. He will now go for revenge.