Blue Cross It continues in the preseason prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 with its participation in the SKY Cup. Those led by coach Raúl Gutiérrez want to arrive prepared for the start of the following semester where they will seek at all costs the tenth title.
The Luis Suarez case
In the last few hours, the news of the signing of the ‘Gunman’ has gained strength Luis Suarez with Blue Cross. According to information from the Uruguayan journalist Frederick Buysanthere is interest on the part of the cement board in the player.
It must be remembered that the striker had already been the object of the Machine’s desire, so they continue to work at forced marches to make it real.
Although another team seeks to ‘steal’ the signing
Since we are on the subject of Luis Suárez, Cruz Azul will not have it easy at all, and it is that a new ‘girlfriend’ for the striker has come out at the last minute.
The Miami Inter from MLS has entered the dispute for the signing of Suárez, and now everything will depend on the team that offers a better amount of money and a more interesting job offer.
Next match
Cruz Azul is already preparing for its next commitment to SKY Cupwhen tomorrow they play their second game of the tournament, when they face the Pumas on the field of the Olímpico Universitario.
You can follow the game at 7:00 p.m. on the TUDN signal. It should be noted that they will look for their first three points, since in their debut they drew goalless against Necaxa
Eugenio Derbez’s nephew debuts with Cruz Azul
Eugenio Derbez’s nephew debuted in the SKY Cup match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa, Victor Louis Estrada Derbez.
The 20-year-old youth came on as a substitute in the second half of the game and seeks to fill the eye of ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.
It should be noted that the midfielder was formed in the lower ranks of Toluca where he was until a tournament ago. Likewise, it is necessary to emphasize that the footballer is the son of a cousin of the famous actor.
Player seeks revenge on Cruz Azul
The player Ivan Morales He had been erased from the plans of coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez for the next tournament, however, and after having traveled to his country to continue his training on his own, a few days ago he was seen at the Cruz Azul concentration.
There are high possibilities that the coach will give him a vote of confidence and keep him in his squad for the Clausura 2023, in addition to making use of his services in the cup games.
The Andean striker played 27 official matches with the Machine, although his performance gave much to be desired, as he only managed one goal and two assists. He will now go for revenge.
