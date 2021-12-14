Breath of the Wild, Metroid Dread, New Pokemon Snap and more are included.

If you’re searching for some cheap Nintendo Switch games in the run-up to Christmas, Amazon has reduced the price of some of the console’s best-selling titles, with plenty of first-party favorites included.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now £ 40, Metroid Dread and New Pokemon Snap are £ 35 (beating their previous best price of £ 37 from Very and Currys), and Super Mario Maker 2 is just £ 30.

Nintendo Switch game deals

You can also grab Pokemon Brilliant Diamond from Amazon for £ 39.85, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for £ 37. If you’re after any other first-party Nintendo games, we’d recommend grabbing them from Currys instead as they’re slightly cheaper. You can pick up the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (to name just a few) for £ 37.

Nintendo Switch console deals

If you’re looking for a cheap Nintendo Switch console in the run-up to Christmas, we’ve left links to the best prices below.

And if you’ve got Nintendo’s latest console on your Christmas shopping list, AO has the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £ 299 – a £ 10 discount.

We’ll be keeping you updated with all of the best deals on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles, games and accessories so you can grab what you need at the best prices before Christmas. And if you’re struggling for Christmas present ideas, make sure you check out our Christmas gift guide for gamers.