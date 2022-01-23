We got to the last days available to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas. The new giant signed Marvel Studios soon it will no longer be available for viewing on the big screen.

Those who have not yet had the opportunity to see the film would therefore do better to hurry up. Many cinemas, including the chain The Space Cinema, invited viewers to take their seats for the latest shows, and enjoy the most anticipated film of 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a hit since the first official trailer released, which he picked up millions of views in the first 24 hours of publication, even surpassing Avengers: Endgame. In a perfect blend of a gripping story and fan wish-fulfillment, the film topped the charts for weeks, grossing record figures at the box office.

After inaugurating the multiverse, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a myriad of possibilities have opened up for the future of the saga. Times are bright for one more step forward, e Spider-Man: No Way Home offers a show perfectly inserted in the new Marvel phase.

Wishing to erase people’s memories of their identity, publicly revealed by Mysterio at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker decides to contact Doctor Strange to carry out a spell that erases his identity from the memory of all the people of the world.

Not wanting, however, that even those he loves to forget who he is, Peter intervenes in the spell and the consequences are disastrous. After the release of the film in cinemas, which took place last December 15, the official Marvel site has been updated with important news, regarding some details on the characters of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In addition, several actors have made some statements, including Andrew Garfield, who had previously claimed not to be featured in the film. Apparently, the actor had hidden his role even from the co-stars of The Amazing Spider-Man, Emma Stone.

Questioned several times in recent weeks, the Hollywood star also explained the scene in which, during the final battle of the film, MJ is also involved, at a time when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was in trouble.