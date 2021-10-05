fromFlorian Naumann conclude

Armin Laschet gives up a first post: In NRW, a new prime minister is apparently to be elected quickly. The state CDU has already found the successor.

Update from September 28, 11:15 a.m .: According to initial media information, the CDU is said to have found a successor to Prime Minister Armin Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia (see first report). The Christian Democrats themselves indirectly denied the agreement on Tuesday morning. “The timetable for the content and personnel realignment is ready: At the state party conference on October 23, 2021 in Bielefeld, we will elect a new state executive,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU general Josef Hovenjürgen. It should be clear, however, that Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia will retreat within a month.

It seems possible, however, that an alleged quick agreement could cause displeasure, especially within the party. “I think it’s wrong to break a vote for the top candidate over the knee,” said the NRW interior minister and Laschet confidante Herbert Reul Cologne city indicator. The whole party must stand behind a common solution. If a Laschet successor is hastily proclaimed, opposing candidates at the state party conference in October are to be feared.

In any case, the loud applies Handelsblatt Laschet’s successor Hendrik Wüst has already been designated as the favorite in the race for the Düsseldorf State Chancellery. It is true that Reul and Ina Schnarrenbach, Minister of Construction, are said to have ambitions – but neither of them have a state parliament mandate, which is necessary for the post of prime minister in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, the WDR reported on two other conceivable scenarios. So either CDU parliamentary group leader Bodo Löttgen could develop an interest in the office. Or Laschet Vice Joachim Stamp (FDP) would take over until the state election if the CDU could not come to an agreement. With this, however, the Christian Democrats would be giving away the incumbent bonus.

Armin Laschet: CDU boss gives up Prime Minister’s office in North Rhine-Westphalia – now it should go quickly

First report: Düsseldorf – Armin Laschet * will apparently quickly give up the post as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia: Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst should be his successor, like that Handelsblatt citing participants at a meeting of the CDU state executive reported. The group was unanimous on this issue “as it is seldom elsewhere”.

Laschet himself had also traveled to Düsseldorf for the appointment. The CDU chief, who was badly hit after the Bundestag election debacle, supported both the decision for Wüst and plans for a quick change. Apparently Laschet wants to initiate the process himself on the weekend – or “moderate” it, as the report says.

Hendrik Wüst (CDU). © Roberto Pfeil / dpa

However, there is still no official confirmation of the agreement on Wüst. The WDR reported on Monday evening of “fierce discussions” in the CDU group. The general secretary of the NRW Christian Democrats, Josef Hovenjürgen, said in the evening that Laschet would “hold the necessary talks this week and next” with representatives of the party and parliamentary group. There should be a “personnel proposal” well before the state party conference on October 23.

CDU: Laschet should hand over to Wüst in North Rhine-Westphalia – worries about downward spiral in the West too

Wüst named this as the date for a free choice as the new head of government in Germany’s most populous state Handelsblatt called October 26th. The new Bundestag must also be constituted by that day. In North Rhine-Westphalia, elections will take place in May 2022. There are concerns in the state CDU that they will also be drawn into a downward spiral.

In the Bund, the Christian Democrats had their worst result of all time on Sunday. For Laschet, meanwhile, the next delicate date is on Tuesday: The newly constituted Union parliamentary group elects its chairman. Laschet seemed to want to keep a move to the office open, at least in the medium term – but whether that will work is unclear. (fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa