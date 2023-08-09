The patron saint festivities of Las Torres de Cotillas, in honor of the Virgen de la Salceda, will kick off next Friday, August 18, and will last until Sunday, August 27. The festivities have an extensive program of activities, in which the return of the heifers and the performance of Bertín Osborne.

The programming includes a large repertoire of free appointments: Macaco (August 25, municipal rugby field); Mumbai (August 26, municipal rugby ground); and Bertín Osborne with his mariachis (August 26, Maestro Ángel Palazón esplanade); and the DJ Music Party, with Carlos Jean, Bryan Cross, Fonsi Nieto, Moncho Chavea and Original Elías (August 25 and 26, municipal rugby field).

During the Torreño festivities much more music will sound. For the youngest there is the “Noche de pop torreño” (August 19), the show “Tributón al regaetton” (August 23) or the “Raspajo Fest”, with a DJ session with Sofía Cristo, “The Monkets” and DJ White (August 24). Likewise, anyone who comes to the town will be able to enjoy a tribute to the ‘El gusto es nuestro’ tour by Serrat, Ana Belén, Miguel Ríos and Víctor Manuel (August 24) and a concert by Juan Valderrama (August 25). August).

«We wanted to offer proposals for all tastes, ages and budgets, so that practically every day there are free performances. The dates of all the concerts are confirmed by the artists, in the absence of the formalization of the corresponding contracts, “explains the mayor, Pedro José Noguera, who presided over the presentation of these festivities on Wednesday. This act was also attended by his town crier, the chef and influencer from Torrena Joaquín Conesa, and his ‘Raspajo of the Year’, Manuel García (peña ‘Todotorreños’).

diversity of activities



The Torreña celebration will begin with the proclamation of the festivities and the gala of the queens (August 18). In addition, this year they will bring back the popular bullfighting shows, all again with solidarity collection from August 20 to 22. “Heifer releases are part of our culture and a large part of the population asked for them to return. In addition, this year we add some ‘chiquiencierros’ as a novelty, an original, striking and fun activity, very much in line with our festivities, whose program is very focused on the small public”, informs the councilor for Festejos, Amalia Pérez, who also participated at the presentation ceremony.

In addition to sports activities, this year the gastronomic route is repeated (from August 20 to 24), which will celebrate its third edition on Paseo Fernández Jara, where 11 establishments will offer tapas plus drinks for 3.50 euros. And they will also repeat, as usual in these festivities, the folklore festival (August 19), the night of the grill (August 22) or the day of the bicycle (August 25), among other events.

End of the festivities with the Raspajo



There will be no shortage of traditional religious acts, such as the pilgrimage (August 19), the offering of flowers and fruits to the patron saint (August 25), masses or the procession (August 27). And how could it be otherwise, one more year the two cherries of the festivities in honor of the Virgen de la Salceda will return: the parade of floats and comparsas (August 26) and the burning of the Raspajo (August 27), whose reduction to ashes will be accompanied by a great pyromusical castle, which will put an end to the festivities.

«I invite all our neighbors to enjoy these 10 days of festivities as we deserve, having a great time with our families and friends. A few days in which visitors are also welcomed with open arms and integrated into the hubbub and bustle of all the activities”, proclaims the mayor.