From September, NS will set up machines at the five largest train stations for returning plastic deposit bottles. At the central stations of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht and Eindhoven, seventeen vending machines will be installed before the end of the year. According to the NS, at least 10 million bottles can be collected in this way every year.
