Large-scale power blackout in several Central Asian countries

January 25, 2022
blackout

Governments have already given warnings about a possible blackout in their countries.

Large-scale power blackout in several Central Asian countries

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Y Uzbekistan, three Central Asian countries, suffered massive power outages this Tuesday, according to ‘AFP’ correspondents.

Much of Almaty, the economic capital of Kazakhstan, was without power, as were the capitals of Uzbekistan, Tashent, and Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek.

The Uzbek power grid, which is connected to the Unified Power Grid, was damaged by an accident that triggered sudden changes in voltage and frequency on a 530 line from Kazakhstan.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan told ‘AFP’ that the cuts were due to “an accident that affected the regional energy network.”

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan noted in a statement released on Telegram that the blackout was due to an accident in the Kazakhstan network.

As a result of a major accident in the energy networks of the Republic of Kazakhstan, there was a blackout in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, Taras, (in the regions of) Turkestan and adjacent areas“, the statement said.

“The Uzbek power grid, which is connected to the Unified Power Grid, was damaged by an accident that triggered sudden voltage and frequency changes on 530 lines from Kazakhstan,” it added.

AFP

