A.A corpse of a baby was found on Monday evening in a long fence that surrounds the recycling center near Bundesstraße 100 at the exit of the city of Halle (Saale). One day after Christmas, the officials discovered the dead child through a clue.

A large number of police officers searched the area between the recycling center and an adjacent office complex with an underground car park with sniffer dogs. Police and prosecutors’ investigators did not reveal any details on Tuesday. The search for clues and the evaluation were still ongoing, as announced by the spokesman.

How old the child was, whether it was stillborn or was violently killed, the investigators have so far not provided any information. According to the public prosecutor’s office, a forensic examination of the body has already been ordered. The extensive traces that were secured by the criminal police on Monday also still have to be evaluated, it said.

The find is reminiscent of similar cases that investigated investigators in Germany. For example, on Christmas Day 2020 in Regensburg, Bavaria, an infant was discovered in a garbage can. How the girl died could not be determined with certainty. The mother was not convicted.

In 2017, the discovery of a dead baby in Weißenfels, not far from Halle, caused a sensation. It had been thrown over a fence. The mother has not yet been identified. Series genetic tests, to which the public prosecutor had called on more than 2,000 women, were also unsuccessful.