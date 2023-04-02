Sunday, April 2, 2023, 1:22 p.m.





The act of the political formation Sumar starring Yolanda Díaz this Sunday in Madrid was represented by the Region of Murcia. Personalities such as José Luis Álvarez Castellanos, from IU; Óscar Urralburu, from More Region; María José Campillo and Helena Vidal, from Equo. All of them wanted to be at the start of the new game to support Yolanda Díaz.

In addition to faces from regional politics, the CC OO trade unionist Teresa Fuentes was also present at the event, who was one of those chosen to speak. In addition to all of them, they also did not want to miss the presentation of Díaz’s candidacy for the general elections with the Sumar platform, judge Jesús Rentero, Labor lawyer Luis Martínez Vela and economist Manolo Tovar, as well as Antonio del Campo, historical leader of CC oo.