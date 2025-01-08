At 6:55 p.m., two more in Jeddah, a tweet from C.S.D. It was celebrated in the Barcelona locker room, and on the main floor, as if a Champions League had been won. Olmo and Pau Víctor could play again thanks to a controversial decision by the highest sports organization in this country. That unleashed the most ultra side of President Laporta, who in addition to entering the stadium making a sausage and shouting like a man possessed, as captured by the Catalan regional cameras, put on an important number in the box.

As far as he could know ABCwhen he arrived at the noble area, there he received Olmo, who went up to greet him and gave him an effusive hug while shouting ‘sons of a bitch, sons of a bitch’ like a madman and kicking the armchairs and furniture. . His trusted people tried to calm him down, without much success. It was a number without the presence of Louzán or the president of Athletic, who at that time served the television stations with rights.

The president’s unfortunate behavior reached its peak when different territorial presidents entered the box, about ten minutes after that hug between Laporta and Olmo. Then, the president of Barcelona started shouting scoundrels on several occasions. Those present describe a Laporta out of his mind, transformed into a radical more than the maximum leader of Barcelona and only slowed down when the president of the Federation arrived and saw what was happening.

Laporta has had a lot accumulated inside him for days, and this is just the beginning. If he keeps his word, this Thursday or, at the latest, Friday, he wants to give a press conference in which he intends to pass many bills. He already did it too decoration before the start of the match, angry with the president of Athletic Club: «You have to worry about your own thing because everyone has their difficulties. The club is trying to do the best possible. Right or wrong is a matter of justice. If they agree with us at the moment it is because they have seen something.









It was the sports director’s response to Uriarte’s bitter complaint after learning of the precautionary measure granted by the C.S.D.: «We are eight days into the new year and we are experiencing something amazing. We clubs are asked to make an effort to grow, make our competitions bigger and come to a country to play far from our fans, but then we experience grotesque situations. “This is very bad for Spanish football.”