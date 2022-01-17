We have a Puskas award, now Sevilla player Erik Lamela gets the award for his rabona goal for Tottenham against Arsenal. The player received the prize and said the following: ”I’m very happy. I don’t know, nothing crossed my mind, I didn’t realize what that rabona was going to mean. I don’t practice rabonas in training, you think about it at the last moment”
This outrageous goal was imposed as the first prize. It was the 33rd minute of the classic between Spurs and Arsenal and Lamela pulled this resource out of his sleeve. The match ended with Erik expelled and with the ”Gunners” coming back from the match and putting the 2-1 on the scoreboard. The other two contenders were: Patrik Shick, for his spectacular goal from midfield for the Czech Republic against Scotland in the European Championship, and Mehdi Taremi, for his Chilean goal for Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League.
It is known that the 29-year-old Argentine has a special talent for this type of goal. His rabona against ARsenal was not the first he did: his first cry was playing in River’s youth teams and the second was for Tottenham playing against Asteras, in 2014.
