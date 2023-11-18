The 2024 edition of the Lamborghini World Finals will take place in Jerez de la Frontera on the weekend of November 21-24.

The Circuit named after Angel Nieto therefore returns to host the last round of the Super Trofeo, as happened in 2019, with the Toro single-brand car which will face the last round of the Europe, Asia and North America series in Spain.

After the final round of the various championships, on Saturday and Sunday the protagonists of the various championships will be gathered to make an assault on the titles of the PRO, PRO/AM, AM and Lamborghini Cup Classes.

The announcement was made in Vallelunga, on the occasion of the 2023 World Finals on the awards ceremony for the Champions from the three series, on the stage set up in the Congress Center of the Piero Taruffi racetrack in Campagnano.

Next year the Super Trofeo Europa will see the Huracan ST EVO2s take to the track at Imola, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans in support of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, plus Nürburgring and Barcelona in the stages of the GT World Challenge Europe. For North America we will travel hand in hand with the IMSA SportsCar Championship in Sebring, Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen and Indianapolis, in addition to the FIA ​​WEC event in Austin. Finally, Asia will race in Sepang, The Bend, Inje Speedium, Fuji and Shanghai, thus touching five different countries.

In November we will finally meet in Jerez for the final two races of the series, before moving on to the aforementioned finals.

“Next year we will debut with our new SC63 LMDh in the WEC and IMSA championships, so we are really proud that in these races we will be able to support the Super Trofeo and offer our participants the opportunity to see the prototype in action” , said Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Lamborghini.

Daniil Kvyat and Andrea Caldarelli then took to the stage, who together with Romain Grosjean and Mirko Bortolotti will drive the SC63. During the evening, Caldarelli was confirmed as the first IMSA driver, while Kvyat is officially in the WEC crew.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Imola (Italy) 19-21 April – FIA WEC

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) 9-11 May – FIA WEC

Le Mans (France) 11-15 June – FIA WEC, 24 Hours of Le Mans

Nürburgring (Germany) 26-28 July – GT World Challenge Europe

Barcelona (Spain) 11-13 October – GT World Challenge Europe

Jerez (Spain) 21-24 November

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Sebring (Florida) March 13-16 – IMSA

Laguna Seca (California) 10-12 May – IMSA

Watkins Glen (New York) June 21-23 – IMSA

Circuit of the Americas (Texas) 31 August-1 September – FIA WEC

Indianapolis (Indiana) 20-22 September – IMSA

Jerez (Spain) 21-24 November

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

Sepang (Malaysia) 3-5 May

The Bend (Australia) 7-9 June

Inje (South Korea) 19-21 July

Fuji (Japan) 16-18 August

Shanghai (China) September

Jerez (Spain) 21-24 November