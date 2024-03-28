Lamborghini redoes its makeup. No, we are not talking about make-up, but about a revisitation of the historic shielded bull logo which had not undergone changes for about 20 years and which has the precise intention of always going beyond the limits, standards and conventions, even just with the the image that has characterized the Italian company around the world for decades.

This evolution is part of the broad Direzione Cor Tauri transformation process, the strategy of Automobili Lamborghini which embodies the company's new course focused on sustainability and decarbonisation. The goal is to create an authentic pact with future generations, serving as an inspiration and model for innovation and sustainable progress. It is from this perspective that the Sant'Agata Bolognese company is implementing a change that involves not only the cars, but the corporate identity as a whole, thus impacting the culture and values ​​of the company which find a new declination also from the visually.

The new logo, presented today and used on all the company's official channels, is redefined by a larger Lamborghini font than the previous one, and by minimal but at the same time bold colours. In fact, white and black are reconfirmed as primary shades, which symbolize the clear identity of the brand, while yellow, together with the introduction of the gold tone, is used as an accent color.

Lamborghini logo Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

This renewed version of the logo becomes an integral part of the company's distinctive identity and will also be applied on future cars. Furthermore, the iconic bull at the center of the logo, a distinctive symbol of Automobili Lamborghini, undergoes an important transformation: for the first time, it will live individually on the company's digital touchpoints, separated from the classic shield to give it even greater importance.

The change, however, also extends to all declinations of the brand. In fact, an official Automobili Lamborghini font has been created which incorporates the unmistakable lines and angularities of the cars, in line with the style and design of the Sant'Agata Bolognese company, which will be used for company communications. The restyling also includes a new set of icons, developed in collaboration with the Lamborghini Centro Stile, which for the first time will be used and shared uniformly across all digital touchpoints.

In a context of rapid transformation, Automobili Lamborghini looks to the future with a renewed logo, which embodies innovation and determination. A strategic change that integrates perfectly with the holistic shift outlined by the Cor Tauri Management program, marking a new phase in the company's positioning.