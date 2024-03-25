Lamborghini Arena will take place on 6 and 7 April at the Imola Autodrome, the largest event organized by the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023 and is now preparing to celebrate its past and present, with a great party open to all motor enthusiasts.

Hundreds of Lamborghinis from all over the world will be the protagonists of the weekend on the track, while in the paddock you can admire the icons of the past and immerse yourself in the future.

Green light starting from 9am on Saturday 6 April, when the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2s will take to the track, to warm up their engines in view of the first seasonal race of the fastest single-make championship in the world, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo, scheduled for Imola from 19 to 21 April.

Lamborghini Arena will also be a unique opportunity to appreciate the performance of the Essenza SCV12, a limited edition track hypercar in just 40 examples, ready to excite fans thanks to the sound of the 830 horsepower naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Lamborghini Arena Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

Sunday 7th from 11.30 to 12.30 the highlight of the weekend on the track, when around 500 cars will parade between the curbs to make up the largest parade in the history of the brand.

The Lifestyle Village will be set up in the paddock, where you can experience the Lamborghini experience at 360°. Starting from the glory of the past thanks to unique examples exhibited by the Lamborghini Polo Storico.

In the Lamborghini Arena there will be no shortage of professional simulators to experience the thrill of driving a Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 on the Imola circuit.

Lamborghini has always been synonymous with design that is ahead of its time and the Arena cannot miss a corner dedicated to the Style Centre, where you can admire the sketches at the origin of the most recent models and admire the stylists as they design a super sports car starting from a blank sheet of paper.