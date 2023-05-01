He Atletico Madrid continues to reap good results and obtained a overwhelming victory by 2-5 in front of Valladolid in it Jose Zorrilla Stadium. The party of the Matchday 32 of the 2022-2023 season of LaLiga it featured a large number of goals, seven in total, but also with some controversy. The players of the Valladolid they claimed a hand of saul inside the area that, if penalized, could have changed the course of the match; however, the match ended without any consequence.

Despite local protests, the team led by Diego Simeone had a very positive game, although they had to face the onslaught of Valladolid, who came to put the score 23. Fortunately, the mattresses lThey managed to survive the pressure from the rival team and closed the night with a spectacular goal from Memphis Depay, who shows he is in his best form after overcoming injury.

The goal of Memphis DePay came in the last minute of the match, in the minute 90+3, when he received the ball in midfield and ran towards Masip’s goal. On his way, he left Joaquín behind, who could not stop his advance, and then he managed to overcome Escudero and el yamiq to stand in front of the Valladolid goalkeeper and score the fifth goal of the Atletico Madrid.

We recommend you read

For Memphis DePaythis was his triumphant return after having suffered a thigh muscle injury during the qualifying matches for the euro 2024 with the Netherlands national team, at the end of March. Against him Valladolidthe striker of Atletico Madrid He was called up for the first time since his recovery and entered the field in the minute 79replacing Yannick Carrasco; However, his performance was outstanding and allowed him to show that he is back in the best version of himself.