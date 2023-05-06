Lionel Messiwhat news recently on social media due to a new tattoo that was revealed in Saudi Arabia. This tattoo shows the Barcelona shieldthe team in which the footballer spent a large part of his professional career and who he said goodbye to in 2021 to join PSG.

Although some speculated that the tattoo could be a tribute or a coded message to Barça, is actually part of a larger work that has other important elements. The complete image also includes the bib number 10 that Lionel Messi has used for much of his career, a soccer ball and the shield of the Argentina national team.

The tattoo is reportedly a piece that Lionel Messi he was planning for several years, and it was done in pieces over time. The shield of Barcelona it was the last item to be marked on his skin, a few weeks ago.

The tattoo is not only a very elaborate artistic piece

Although some people interpreted the tattoo as a hint or a gesture towards the Barcelona after the announcement that Lionel Messi I would not continue in psgis actually part of a series of drawings that represent the most important moments that Messi has experienced in his career as a footballer.