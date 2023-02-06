He Atletico Madrid continues to show its strength in The league of Spain, thanks to his good performance against the Getafe. This has allowed them to maintain their position among the top four finishers and, therefore, have options to participate in the next edition of the Champions League.

Diego Simeonethe coach of the mattress team, continues to search for the best formation to maintain his positive streak, although he still does not fully trust Memphis Depay, a player who has had little time on the pitch.

On the other hand, alvaro morata he had a chance to play from the start, but failed to make much of a difference in the match. Despite having given his endorsement for the hiring of Memphis DePay, Diego Simeone has made it clear that the physical form of the player is a determining factor for his inclusion in the team.

Since his arrival at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadiumthe Dutch player has shown a bad physical statewhich has led the Argentine coach not to take him into account in his tactical decisions.