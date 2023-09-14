Thursday, September 14, 2023, 16:27



Updated 7:27 p.m.

Laia Abril (Barcelona, ​​1986), has been awarded the 2023 National Photography Prize, at the proposal of the jury meeting this Thursday. The prize, awarded by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, is worth 30,000 euros.

The jury awarded the prize “in recognition of a work of artistic research with extensive international experience. Laia Abril’s work collects information and documentation in different parts of the planet, concentrating on themes that are still current and that socially and politically structure discrimination, especially of women, as well as the individual and collective suffering that relegates certain people, as an anonymous mass, on the margins of society.

Laia Abril is a multidisciplinary artist who works with photography, text, video and sound. After graduating in Journalism, she worked for five years at the Fábrica artist residency in Italy, as creative editor and photographer for COLORS Magazine. Her work, structured in thematic trilogies, addresses issues related to sexuality, the body, psychology and women’s rights with the aim of breaking social taboos about what is different and promoting empathy. Some of her best-known series are ‘On Sexuality’, ‘On Eating Disorders’ or ‘A History of Misogyny’.

He has published several books such as ‘Thinspiration’ (self-published, 2012), ‘Tediousophilia’ (Musée de l’Elysée, 2014) and ‘The Epilogue’ (Dewi Lewis, 2014), the latter recognized at the Paris Photo-Aperture First Book awards Award, Kassel PhotoBook Festival and PHotoEspaña Best Book Award. His work has been exhibited in various international exhibitions and is part of private and public collections such as those of the Musée de l’Elysée and the Fotomuseum Winterthur.