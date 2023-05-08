Labor struggles | Mediation of strike threats in the private social service sector begins today

Strikes threaten certain private nursing homes and daycare centers at the end of the month.

Private the mediation of strike threats concerning the social service sector starts today in the morning. Several unions have announced work stoppages that would begin on Tuesday, May 23.

Kingdom Conciliator told about the mediation schedule last Friday.

A two-day kindergarten strike threatens, for example, Touhula and the Verkanappulat Group.

A five-day nursing home strike would concern, for example, certain 24-hour service housing units of Attendo and Esperi Care.

Organizations have stated that the reason for the strikes is lower wages than in the public sector.

According to Tehy, the social and health trade union, the salary in the private social service sector has clearly lagged behind the salary in the public sector, and depending on the task, the salary differences can be from 150 euros to even 400 euros.

In the private social service sector, a ban on overtime and shift change is already in effect.