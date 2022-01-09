Labor market The strike threatening Keitele Group is coming to an end, the parties are continuing their negotiations

The start date of the strike threatening Keitele Group will be postponed from next Thursday to January 20th.

Forestry company The start of the strike threatening Keitele Group will be postponed for a week, mediator Jukka Ahtela says On Twitter.

According to Ahtela, the parties to the labor dispute between the Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Trade Union Pro and Keitele Group will continue their mutual negotiations in the coming week.

According to Ahtela, the next mediation between the parties will be next Friday.