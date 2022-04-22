Labor market The months-long industrial action came to an end, commenting on the agreement between Paperiliitto and UPM: “Hard performance”

The labor struggle, which lasted almost four months, ended on Friday.

Nearly A four-month industrial dispute at UPM’s mills ended on Friday when UPM and the Paper Association approved a mediator Leo to Finland the conciliation proposal issued on Thursday.

The strike, which began at the beginning of the year, affected about 2,000 Paper Association employees in UPM’s 12 units.

HS compiles comments on the agreement on this matter. Learn more about the content of collective agreements can read this story.

Read more: The months-long strike at UPM’s mills is coming to an end, and the parties accept the settlement proposal

Paper union chairman Petri Vanhala thanks the members of the union for keeping the strikes throughout the 112-day strike.

“Thanks to you, a collective agreement has now been reached for all of UPM’s industries,” says Vanhala in the association’s press release.

Vanhala also thanks other unions for the background support and the Confederation of Finnish Industry for the financial support. Industry Association promised more than two million euros in March strike support for the Paper Association.

UPM’s Vice President, Labor Market Jyrki Hollmén notes that many aspects of the negotiations were taken from a completely new perspective.

“The process was long, but in the end we agreed together on working conditions that take into account the needs and specifics of each business. They promote the productivity and competitiveness of businesses and units and also guarantee good conditions for employees, ”Hollmén says in a press release.

There is an agreement at UPM’s various mills Mightily included with relief in the sense that the long labor struggle is coming to an end and work can now be returned to. Chief shop steward of UPM’s Rauma paper mill involved in contract negotiations Jouko Aitonurmi says Abovethat the heavy industrial struggle was worth it.

“UPM wanted to break up its collective bargaining business. At UPM’s headquarters, there has been a desire to change this in what we consider to be modern and, in our opinion, old-fashioned. The main thing is that we now have collective agreements, ”says Aitonurmi at Yle.

Paper union in addition, representatives of many other trade unions have said they attach importance to reconciliation and congratulated the parties. For example, chairman of the Finnish Confederation of Trade Unions (SAK) Jarkko Eloranta posted congratulations on Twitter. The Paper Association and the Confederation of Finnish Industry belong to SAK.

“Together for the better for the new,” Eloranta writes.

“Hard performance. We appreciate the activities of the Paper Association. We thank you for the contract system and the entire trade union movement, ”says the chairman of the trade union Pro Jorma Malinen commented on the settlement on Twitter.

Chief Economist of SAK Ilkka Kaukoranta also considers the agreement important.

“This is a bigger deal,” Kaukoranta writes on Twitter.

President of the Automobile and Transport Workers’ Union (ACP) Ismo Kokko congratulates the parties on their reconciliation.

“It was a very principled dispute over the contract law of organized workers. It ended like this after 112 days. The sequel will probably follow in another industry, ”Kokko writes in his tweet.

Managing Director of Finnish Entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen welcomes the finding of an agreement and notes that the strike has affected not only the parties but also many entrepreneurs in UPM’s value chain.

UPM’s Chief Human Resources Officer Riitta Savonlahti emphasizes the need to move forward after reconciliation.

“We have great factories and professional staff in Finland. It is good that the factories can get back to work, ”Savonlahti commented in the company’s press release.