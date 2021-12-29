Labor market The Confederation of Finnish Industry issued a strike warning for the entire Keitele Group

Industry Association on Wednesday filed a strike warning for the entire Keitele Group, the association said in a statement.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, the strike warning was given to the company because it had unilaterally dictated the terms and conditions of employment of its employees and refused to negotiate their content with the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

Situation Keitele Group is the chairman of the association Riku Aallon according to exceptionally inflamed.

“We have repeatedly appealed to the company’s management not to weaken the working conditions and rights of its employees, but to negotiate them fairly with the Confederation of Finnish Industry. These petitions have resonated in deaf ears, ”says Aalto in the association’s press release.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, the working conditions envisaged by Keitele Group include significant impairments in employees’ rights.

Keitele Group’s President and CEO Ilkka Kylävainio.

Keitele Groupin CEO and Chairman of the Board Ilkka Kylävainio is previously stated, the company does not need to negotiate working conditions with the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

According to Kylävainio, only a small proportion of Keitele Group’s employees are members of the Confederation of Finnish Industry. According to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, the degree of organization is more than 50 percent.

“The Confederation of Finnish Industry wants to represent the entire staff with a small minority. We have no obligation to negotiate with them, ”Kylävainio told Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday.

Kylävainio has also disagreed with the Confederation of Finnish Industry on the deterioration of working conditions: according to him, the dispute is not about wages but about the desire of the Confederation of Finnish Industry to exercise power.

Industry Association According to Keitele Group, its terms and conditions of employment, which will take effect at the beginning of the year, have been declared confidential information that may not be treated with third parties.

For this reason, the union opened an opportunity for the company’s employees to anonymously review their own terms and conditions of employment and contracts with the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

“All employees have the right to seek the help of a trade union, and the employer cannot deprive or deny this right,” says Aalto in the press release.

Keitele Groupin In addition, the Confederation of Finnish Industry issued a strike warning on Wednesday to Siklaelementit Oy, Isojoen Saha Oy and Formica IKI Oy.

If implemented, the Confederation of Finnish Industry’s strikes would begin on January 13 and continue until the end of January.