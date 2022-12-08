the tradition

To the astonishment of the many people present, Mario Andreoli’s bright crib lit up, considered one of the largest in the world. As per the 61-year tradition, on 8 December it was lit up on the hill above Manarola, in the Cinque Terre. The installation will be visible every day, from 8 December to 10 January, from sunset until 11 pm. The glance is unique and now famous all over the world: 7,000 colored light bulbs and 7 kilometers of electric cable for a laborious construction that has gradually become more important over the years.



00:51