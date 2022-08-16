The official premiere of “The Big Star” put other shows that air on Saturday nights in a bind. However, the most affected was, without a doubt, “The voice Peru”since the new project led by Gisela Valcarcel It is broadcast at the same time as the well-known singing program.

Despite this, these two formats are not the only ones that are broadcast nationally every week between Friday and Sunday. Viewers can also enjoy other approaches, such as those of “The blowout of the Chola” Y “JB on ATVs”.

In the following note we will tell you which television space managed to be the favorite of the audience on August 13.

“The big star” leads in rating

According to the information obtained, the program with the largest number of users connected to their televisions on the last Saturday night was “La gran Estrella”. The recently debuted contest format of Gisela Valcarcel was positioned first on the list with 12 rating points.

However, this was not the only triumph for América Televisión. In the second square of the board you can see “El reventonazo de la Chola”, which made a difference with its hourly competition and maintained a high percentage of views with a total of 10.2 rating points.

The descent of “La voz Perú”

On the other hand, it seems that things are not going well for the popular program “La voz Perú”, since its rating points are not even close to the television programs mentioned above.

According to the figures presented, the third most viewed program by viewers on August 13 was “JB en ATV”, with 8.4, a number not far from second place in the ranking.

Although “La voz Perú” managed to climb a few places compared to last week, Latina’s singing contest program did not even manage to be fourth. Unfortunately, the format ranked sixth on the list with a solid 6.4, almost the same number that it obtained seven days ago. What will happen to the program?

Yahaira Plasencia advises participants of “The Great Star”

In the latest edition of “The Great Star”, yahaira plasencia He clarified that in addition to the talent that the contestants must have, it is also important to preserve the values ​​in order to succeed within the industry.

“ I believe that humility is important, here we have not come to be friends with everyone , not everyone is going to like you, do you understand? I think it’s important to have values, humility, but here you come to win, you come to make an effort and also to make friends, of course, but if someone doesn’t like you, it’s not your fault, you continue with your things and already”, commented the sauce boat.