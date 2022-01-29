A photo and the words “work very in progress” after last Sunday’s fall and injury: these are the first signs of recovery
The shot of hope. Sofia Goggia is back in the gym (at the Magnitudo in Verona) and in the stories of Instagram she posted a photo of her at work and a clear message: “Work in molto progress”. The run-up to the Olympic descent on February 15 where he should defend the title he won in 2018 is open and in full action. The smiley face accompanying the shot is another clue that the recovery after the scary crash in the super-G in Cortina last Sunday is proceeding according to plan.
La Goggia is struggling with a sprained trauma to his left knee complete with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated in 2013, a small fracture of the fibula and a tendon muscle suffering. The days are few, the injury has already forced her to give up the role of standard-bearer in the inaugural ceremony (her friend Michela Moioli in her place), but the plan to defend the title is more concrete than a week ago. “Hi fans” greets Sofia, it’s time for hope.
