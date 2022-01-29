The shot of hope. Sofia Goggia is back in the gym (at the Magnitudo in Verona) and in the stories of Instagram she posted a photo of her at work and a clear message: “Work in molto progress”. The run-up to the Olympic descent on February 15 where he should defend the title he won in 2018 is open and in full action. The smiley face accompanying the shot is another clue that the recovery after the scary crash in the super-G in Cortina last Sunday is proceeding according to plan.