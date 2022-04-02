Egan Bernal remains one of the most popular cyclists of the group. He has fans on all continents, who love him even more after the dramatic accident at the end of January while training with the time trial bike in Colombia. And it is not rhetoric: to realize this it was enough to connect with him on Zwift for a virtual ride of one hour, organized by Team Ineos. Despite the public holiday and the time, the 17 European, there were more than 2,500 cyclists at the start of the race on the virtual path of the island of Watopia, with peaks around 3,000.