The Holy Virgin of Sorrows, La Dolorosa, is already in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption of Cieza ready to participate in two of the parades this Holy Week in the municipality of Vega Alta. She will do so by closing the general Holy Wednesday procession at night and the Good Friday penitents procession in the morning.

The spectacular carving that the Murcian image maker Juan González Moreno sculpted for the brotherhood of the same name in 1945, took over the streets of the city surrounded by his entire brotherhood, from the Nazarenes to the Anderos, starring at the doors of the Convent of San Joaquín the traditional encounter with the Christ of Medinaceli, who was already collecting after the last of his via crucis on Fridays of Lent.

The meeting was followed by thousands of residents who packed the Plaza de la Esquina del Convento. Afterwards, the image of the Virgin, on the throne that the Valencian goldsmith Vicente Segura Valls made in 1953, paraded along the traditional procession itinerary accompanied by the music of the groups Averroes and We are not in a hurry. The procession was presided over by local authorities, headed by the city's mayor, Tomás Rubio. Already at the beginning of the morning, a second transfer took place, this time with the image of the Holy Christ of Mercy from the Basilica to the Museum of Holy Week.

At dawn, a second transfer took place, that of the Christ of Mercy to the Museum of Holy Week.

A third transfer takes place this Saturday, with the carving of the Santísimo Cristo del Perdón. It will leave the parish of San Joaquín at 10 p.m. to arrive at the Basilica at the stroke of midnight. There the meeting with his mother, the Virgin of Beautiful Love, will take place. Palm Sunday is another of the days in which Cieza takes to the streets with the Las Palmas procession in the morning and with the transfer of the Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo, in the afternoon, from his hermitage.

The first of the processions, which dates back to the 17th century, will parade from 11 a.m. with the passage of the Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, carried out by the Ciezano image maker Manuel Juan Carrillo Marco, on a throne by the goldsmith, also local, Bonifacio Pérez. Thousands of brothers belonging to the 18 brotherhoods will also take part in the procession carrying the traditional palms.

Christ of Consuelo



For its part, the transfer of the Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo will begin at 6 p.m. presided over by the mayor of the town and accompanied by the Cieza Municipal Music Band. The carving, which dates back to the 16th century and whose authorship remains undefined, will parade along Gran Vía, Camino de Madrid, Cadenas, Barco and Cánovas del Castillo streets, to reach San Pedro street and the Plaza Mayor around the eight in the afternoon.