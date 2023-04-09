Sunday, April 9, 2023, 11:19



| Updated 1:50 p.m.



The Radiodiagnosis Service of the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital has installed a new mammograph in its breast section. The new equipment will allow around 6,250 tests to be performed, compared to the 5,000 mammograms performed in 2022. This addition increases the capacity to perform simple mammographic procedures and other specialized studies, such as contrast-enhanced mammograms, which make it possible to better define the structures that require assessment by the radiologist.

In addition, biopsies with contrast can be performed, which favors the taking of samples in locations that are very difficult to access, thus expanding the number of studies that can be carried out, and facilitating access to interventional procedures.

The purchase and installation of the fourth mammograph is part of the use of the European Regional Development Funds, with which old equipment has been renewed and the new one has been acquired. The total investment of both, which includes the necessary works, amounts to 670,000 euros. It also incorporates a nurse and an x-ray technician.