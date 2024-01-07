The sporting future of the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé continues to be the great uncertainty of the transfer market in Europe. The player has been free to negotiate with any club since January 1st.

Mbappé has a contract for six more months with PSG but the time has come to negotiate what his future will be.

Real Madrid set a deadline of January 15 for the player to confirm whether he signs the pre-agreement with the merengue team.

However, the Frenchman would have already made a decision regarding his possible connection to Real Madrid.

Mbappé would look for another option

Kylian Mbappe (C) could do little against the power of the English team.

According to The Times, Kylian Mbappé rejected Real Madrid and wants to open himself up to more possibilities.

Apparently the main problem is that Madrid's financial offer was lower than the one they made a year and a half ago and, furthermore, it would be far from what PSG is offering to renew long-term.

The version indicates that the French attacker chose to look at options in the Premier League. A few days ago it was known that Liverpool is one of the English clubs that is determined to sign him.

In the past he has also been linked with Chelsea, another powerful English team that could sign him.

