You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Kylian Mbappé.
Kylian Mbappé.
The Times reveals the decision made by the PSG footballer.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The sporting future of the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé continues to be the great uncertainty of the transfer market in Europe. The player has been free to negotiate with any club since January 1st.
Mbappé has a contract for six more months with PSG but the time has come to negotiate what his future will be.
Real Madrid set a deadline of January 15 for the player to confirm whether he signs the pre-agreement with the merengue team.
However, the Frenchman would have already made a decision regarding his possible connection to Real Madrid.
Mbappé would look for another option
According to The Times, Kylian Mbappé rejected Real Madrid and wants to open himself up to more possibilities.
Apparently the main problem is that Madrid's financial offer was lower than the one they made a year and a half ago and, furthermore, it would be far from what PSG is offering to renew long-term.
The version indicates that the French attacker chose to look at options in the Premier League. A few days ago it was known that Liverpool is one of the English clubs that is determined to sign him.
In the past he has also been linked with Chelsea, another powerful English team that could sign him.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Kylian #Mbappé #decision #proposal #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply