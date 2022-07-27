Equal and draw between Naples and Adana in a friendly summer with high competitive content. Discrete indications for Spalletti even if his team showed some defensive limits and the new Ostigard and Olivera did not fully convince.

Kvara-Lozano ok

–

Well, however, the highly anticipated Kvaratskhelia, author of the assist for Lozano’s goal (the Mexican then caused the own goal of the equalizer in full recovery). Turks who were more advanced in preparation and who often chose the bottom-up construction so dear to Montella. Napoli instead “vertical” on the Politano-Osimhen axis (which at 4 ‘also produced a goal by the Nigerian, but canceled for offside). The Nigerian in this game system seems freer to attack the defenders from behind and has also let himself go to some preciousness. Inspired also by Politano, who put Rrahmani in goal after a free-kick pattern (the Kosovar’s sensational crossbar) and came close to scoring in at least a couple of other circumstances. Classic swirl of changes during the second half with Napoli who fielded an even more technical midfield and proposed in front of two fast wings like Lozano and Kvaratskhelia (acclaimed by the many Georgians present in the stands). The two of them packaged the goal of the blue advantage in the 12th minute: assist in the kiss of the new blue purchase and winning platter on the fly by the Mexican who cut behind Rodriguez.