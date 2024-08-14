The trailer of Kraven the Hunter It’s already out and it left us with interesting facts about the film; however, the most exciting is undoubtedly the appearance of Rhino, the villain of Spider-Manwhich as we understand from the trailer our protagonist will have to hunt down to become a legend.

Kraven the Hunter is a film from the Sony studio with help from Marvel Studios, so it is not confirmed if it is part of the MCU and it will surely depend entirely on the good or bad reception of the fandom.

In the film we will be able to see Aaron Taylor Johnson playing the Russian hunter Sergei Kravinoff, alias Kraven. In the film We will see the origin story of the character and surely several nods to Spider-Man or Venom in there.

The film will be directed by JC Chandor, using part of the script left by writers who were discarded from the film, for example, those of Iron Man.

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve all done together on Kraven, and when the movie finally gets a chance to be seen I think it will really surprise a lot of people.“said JC Chandor, the film’s director.

Kraven the Hunter: Date and Rating

If all goes well and there are no delays, Kraven The Hunter will be released on December 12, 2024 in all the cinemas of the world.

Sony has had a reputation for making trash movies about Spider-Man villains for a few years now, but beyond Spiderverse and a little bit of the Venom trilogy, none of them are even close to good. Kraven the Hunter It could be more of the same, however it was confirmed that the film It will be the first R-rated film of Spider-Man’s villains, so it could happen that this change of tone favors them.

Tell us, are you excited to finally see a real live Rhino on the big screen? What do you think of Kraven the Hunter