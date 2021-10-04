The writer De Giovanni: “What else do you need to close a stadium, to give a penalty? Ape. Come and tell us to our faces, you infamous cowards ”. Today De Laurentiis will hear Gravina

From our correspondent Mimmo Malfitano

The day after the great anger, Kalidou Koulibaly explained well what happened last night at the Franchi, at the end of the match with Fiorentina, when the “buu” and some insults from some viola fans started from the south curve. . “Shit monkey, that’s what they called me. These subjects have nothing to do with sport, they should be identified and kept out of any event”, wrote the Senegalese defender, still upset by the incident.

INVESTIGATION – A few moments after his return to the locker room, Koulibaly received an apology from the general manager of Fiorentina, Joe Barone and was subsequently heard by the inspectors of the federal prosecutor present at the Franchi. It is not excluded that an investigation may be opened on this episode by the Prosecutor’s Office. Meanwhile, the police authorities could acquire the images, if there were any, to identify the authors of those discriminatory choirs. If this were the case, the daspo could be triggered for them with the consequent ban on access to all sporting events.

THE CLUB – During the day, Aurelio De Laurentiis will hear from the federal president, Gravina, to whom he will submit for the umpteenth time the problem of racial discrimination against the Napoli players and the city of Naples. Apart from what happened last night in Florence, such situations had occurred two weeks ago in Udine, at the Dacia Arena, with the usual choirs “Vesuvius, wash them with fire”, for which the Friulian club was punished with a fine of 10 thousand euros.

DE GIOVANNI – The Neapolitan (and blue-hearted) writer Maurizio de Giovanni also joined the chorus of Koulibaly (and all his companions), who through this post published on his Facebook profile made his closeness to the Senegalese defender felt. “Monkey. They called him monkey. This superman. This intelligent and kind boy, smiling and deep, supportive and loving. Monkey. This absolute champion. And then again Vesuvius that has to wash us with fire, soap and cholera. Again. Monkey. Sometimes winning on the pitch really gives more pleasure. But it’s not enough. What else do you need, little men who manage football, to close a stadium, to give a penalty? Monkey. Come and tell us to your face, infamous cowards. We monkeys are ready. Please: nobody says it is better to ignore them anymore.

