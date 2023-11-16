

Seoul (AFP)

The South Korean national team defeated its Singaporean team with a clean score, at the “World Cup” stadium in Seoul, as part of the opening of the first round of the third group competitions, in the second round of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in football and the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Korean team waited until the 44th minute to open the scoring through Danish Midtjylland striker Geo-Sung Jo, following a pass from Paris Saint-Germain’s French midfielder Kang-In Lee.

Joe created the second goal for his country at the beginning of the second half, specifically four minutes later, when he passed the ball to Wolverhampton’s English striker Hee-Chan Hwang, who followed it into the goal (49).

The captain of Korea and the English Tottenham team, Heung-Min Song, added the third in the 63rd minute, and his country won a penalty kick that Norwich City’s English striker, Ui-Joo Hwang, successfully converted (67), before the Parisian club’s star, Lee, concluded the festival with the fifth goal in the 85th minute. .

