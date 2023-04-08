According to the CEO of the CRM Group, the expected results for that time have already materialized during the sale to franchisees

The CRM Group, owner of the brands Copenhagen It is Brazil Cocoa Chocolates, estimates growth of 35% with Easter, according to CEO Renata Vichi. The projection is slightly below the level recorded in 2022, when the group broke a sales record by registering 40% growth.

According to the CEO of the CRM group, the results expected for Easter this year have already materialized during the sell in, where products are sold to franchisees. Approximately 30% of the group’s annual turnover comes from this time of year.

“We came with a very robust portfolio, with launches. We have very competitive prices. We have more investments in media and communication and our experience of making Easter happen both in the physical channel and in the digital channel. All this leads us to extreme confidence that we will have a new record at Easter 2023”Renata told the Power360.

Around 15% of Grupo CRM’s sales occur through the digital channels of Kopenhagen and Chocolates Brasil Cacau. The brands have e-commerce, delivery and personalized service via messaging app.

The company did not disclose revenue projections for this year.

new operations

The CRM Group estimates opening 220 new units this year, through the franchise system. Today, there are more than 600 Kopenhagen stores and more than 400 Chocolates Brasil Cacau stores throughout Brazil.

Chocolates Brasil Cacau completes 15 years of existence in 2023. It was designed to serve a different audience than Kopenhagen’s clientele, by selling chocolates at more popular prices.

“We managed to gain a very relevant market share in the market while maintaining the predominant characteristic of each of the brands. Today Brasil Cacau has the beautiful purpose of democratizing quality chocolate in Brazil and we have been able to do this in a very consistent way”says Renata.

Coffee

With the coffee shop public in mind, the CRM Group created the network Kop Koffee in 2019. According to Renata Vichi, the brand’s idea is to serve a different target audience than customers who enjoy the coffee services already available in Kopenhagen stores.

“At Kopenhagen, customers looking for chocolate have the convenience of living an experience at the point of sale. The audience designed for Kop Koffee is much broader, with sweets, ice cream, snacks, dessert and a quicker meal”explains Renata.

The chain has 4 stores in the city of São Paulo. A 5th Kop Koffee unit should be inaugurated in São Paulo in May. There is no prediction of when the brand should be expanded to other Brazilian states.

Two of these units adopt a hybrid system, that is, they work inside Kopenhagen stores. According to Renata, the 5th store to be opened in São Paulo will also be hybrid.

“Last year we started some stores that we call the hybrid system, which has worked very well, they are stores with greater street footage that can offer the kop koffee service inside the Kopenhagen stores. These stores end up having a cafeteria service that is more extensive than the services of a Kopenhagen cafeteria”he says.

In all, the Easter holiday should move R$ 2.5 billion this year, according to data from the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism. In addition, another 7.9 thousand temporary job vacancies should be created, according to mapping carried out by the KPMG consultancy, the segment has around 5,000 stores in the field.

CRM Group X-Ray