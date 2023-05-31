Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima is not involved in the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Delta.

Kojima and Konami had a public fallout before the developer launched his own studio, Kojima Productions, so this news doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Speaking to IGNa Konami spokesperson confirmed Kojima Productions is not involved, but the developer of the remake is Virtuos who worked on Dark Souls Remastered and Uncharted 4.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater | Announcement Trailer

“They are not involved,” a Konami spokesperson said of Kojima Productions. “However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world.”

A “central role” of development will be taken by Konami developers “involved in the production of the past [games in the] Metal Gear series”. They’ll be assisted by Virtuos, which was “involved in the production of previous entries in the Metal Gear series”.

The Konami spokesperson also discussed why Metal Gear Solid 3 was chosen as the first game to be remade – it’s both the first chronologically and a fan favourite.

“We chose Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater because it depicts the birth of Big Boss (Naked Snake), which is the starting point of the Metal Gear series,” said the spokesperson. “Another reason is that many fans have been requesting a remake of this game for a long time.”

Other games in the series may also be remade, with the spokesperson stating: “regarding remakes of previous games in the series other than Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, we will listen to player demand and consider accordingly.”

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was revealed at the recent PlayStation Showcase. Following that, the developers explained why Delta was used in the name.

There’s also the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, which will include the first two Metal Gear games in addition to Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3.