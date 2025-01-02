Koldo Garciawho was an advisor to José Luis Ábalos, defended in his statement as investigated in the Supreme Court that he paid rent for the apartment where a partner of the former minister lived out of friendship with her, something that the investigating magistrate of the case, Leopoldo Puentehe questioned, asking if it didn’t seem strange.

“Do you have any explanation for that? I say, I suppose it will not be common for an advisor to pay the rent for the minister’s own apartment, but for the apartment of his romantic relationship it is rarer,” the judge replied in response to Koldo García’s affirmative response as to whether he paid for the home, located in the Plaza de España in Madrid.

Koldo claimed not to have “a correct explanation” about why he paid rent for that apartment and limited himself to answering the judge that he “got along very well” with her, of whom he was a “friend” and that he did not have sufficient resources to face it alone.

During his statement, which took place on December 17 and whose video Europa Press has had access to, Ábalos’ former advisor said that the woman needed accommodation and, although he could have let her sleep on a sofa in his 35 square meter apartment, He chose to ask another acquaintance for help, Luis Alberto Escolanoan associate of the alleged perpetrator of the ‘Koldo case’, the businessman Víctor de Aldama.





And he stated that Escolano began paying for the apartment and that at a given moment he stopped paying, so it was Koldo himself who assumed that monthly rent.

Regarding whether Ábalos knew how to pay for that apartment, Koldo He declared that he did not remember if the then minister knew about it. In addition, he indicated that he paid that woman’s expenses and then returned the money to her.