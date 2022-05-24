Klopp beat Guardiola in England

The Premier League of English football came to an end last weekend with the title obtained by Manchester Cityon the final date, leaving Liverpool in second place.

This Tuesday, the organization of the Premier League chose the coach of the season, a distinction in which Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, and Pep Guardiola, City’s champion manager, were rivals.

the best DT

The chosen one was Klopp, who is having a great season with the Reds, winning the FA Cup and League Cup and being in the Champions League final.

Klopp said: “It’s a great honor and it was a crazy season. The last matchday where only two games made no sense and in the rest, We all play for absolutely everything.”

“It was a bit nervous, it wasn’t the best result for us, but we’re over it. And when you win an award like this, you’re either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world. I’m here with four members of my coaching staff and You know how much I appreciate you,” he added.

In addition, he won the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for LMA Coach of the Year. This is chosen by all the coaches of all the divisions.

“Having my colleagues vote for it is obviously the most important award you can get,” Klopp said.

