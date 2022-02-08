The wait is over and this film will soon arrive in theaters in Mexico and Latin America

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night will hit theaters Mexico and the rest of Latin America from March 10, 2022, thanks to Aniplex of America Y Funimation. These companies made this announcement on February 8 through an official statement and in their social networks.

Similarly, they confirmed that this film will be available both in its original language and dubbed into Latin Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

if you are also waiting Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Nightthis is the complete list of confirmed countries in which it will be possible to see this animated film:

Argentina

bolivia

Brazil

chili

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

The Savior

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Peru

Uruguay

Unlike the history we already know, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night presents the origins of this adventure through the perspective of Asunaas she struggles to cope with the reality of her new world and her fateful encounter with Kirito.

In addition, this film also introduces Mytha classmate who invites Asuna to the world of ODS. He joins his team and will be part of this adventure.

On the other hand, the voices confirmed for the Latin dubbing of Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night are the following:

Asuna – Alejandra Delint (Spanish) / Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese)

Kirito – Luis Leonardo Suárez (Spanish) / Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese)

Mito – Monserrat Mendoza (Spanish) / Inori Minase (Japanese)

Synopsis for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night

The story goes back to the day asuna yuki he put on NerveGear for the first time. On November 6, 2022, the first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Onlineof the world is officially launched.

Players, still elated to have connected, are sucked into the game by the Game Master that deprives them of any chance of getting out alive: ‘this may be a game, but it’s not something to be played with. If a player dies in the game, he also dies in real life.’

Hearing this, panic breaks out among the players of Sword Art Online and chaos reigns. One of these players is Asuna who, despite the fact that he still does not know the rules of that world, is on his way to conquer Aincradthe floating iron castle, to achieve his freedom.

As the days go by in this world where death is never far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then a goodbye. Although she is at the mercy of reality before her eyes, she fights with all her might until someone appears before her: the cold swordsman, Kirito…

