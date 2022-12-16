Kirby is the protagonist of one history from Christmascreated by Nintendo for all young fans of the series starring the pink ball, this time busy finding the star with which to decorate the tree in Dream Land.

Eager to participate in the holiday preparations, Kirby discovers that the star has been lost; and although his friends are ready to do without it, the famous character decides he wants to do something to solve the problem and thus help make Christmas even more joyful.

Written by Asami Taniguchi and illustrated by RURUTEA, entirely narrated in Italian, the tale taken from the Stories of Kirby is obviously the perfect tale for this period and its atmospheres.

The last videogame adventure of the pink wad was Kirby and the Lost Land, received with fantastic votes by the press: a colorful, fun and full of interesting news, both as regards the settings and the mechanics related to the protagonist’s powers.