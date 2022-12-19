A new test session called Prototype test is coming for new KINGDOM HEARTS: MISSING LINKbut it will only be accessible in Japan and for devices iOS.

It will all take place from 13 to the January 18, 2023but applications are currently open on official site up to this December 26, 2022. Only 1,000 testers will be able to take part in this new road test of the game, currently in development for mobile devices and still without an official release date.

As previously announced, to take care of the script of the game we will find Ruiko Fukazawaname already known as he worked on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward.

Below you can admire a new key visual of the upcoming game!

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu