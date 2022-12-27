ANDREA PINAMONTI (9 goals) “Don’t I deserve to play in a big club? Anyone who says that doesn’t understand anything about football.” The 23-year-old who grew up in the Inter youth sector already feels up to a great team. Regardless of whether he is right or wrong, his numbers in 2022 are applause: 9 goals in 33 appearances between Empoli and Sassuolo, with an average close to one goal every three games.