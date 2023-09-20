King Charles III of the United Kingdom began his state visit to France this Wednesdaywhere he was received by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, on the first of the three days he will spend in this country.

The monarch, who had designated France as his first trip after his coronation, but had to delay it due to the social tension that existed in that country due to the controversial pension reform promoted by Macron, landed at 2:00 p.m. at the Parisian Orly airport.

Accompanied by his wife Camilla, they were received by the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, as befits a state visit.

In a Bentley specially brought from the United Kingdom, Charles III traveled with his wife to the Champs Elysees.who ascended escorted by the Republican Guard, until he reached the Arc de Triomphe, where the French president and his wife were waiting for him.

Re-elected president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte

Under this monument, erected to the glory of Napoleon, a great enemy of the United Kingdom, they reviewed the troops and fanned the flame of the unknown soldier, lit in memory of those who fell in the First World War (1914-1918), in which France and the United Kingdom were allies.

There they heard the anthems of both countries while an air patrol drew the colors of the French flag in the sky over Paris.

Charles III and Macron then drove down the Champs-Elysées in an open-top car, through which they appeared on some occasion to greet the public, on the way to the Elysée Palace for a private meeting.

Queen Camilla and the French first lady, Brigitte Macron, took the same route in another car that followed the first.

This is the 35th time that Charles has traveled to France, but the first he has done so after having inherited the crown after the death of his mother.on September 8, 2022, who made six visits to that country in his seven decades of reign.

The visit, scheduled by Paris and London as a symbol of the friendship between both countries, tested in recent years by Brexit and due to the animosity of the last British governments, it will end next Friday.

Current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made efforts to improve relations with Franceafter the signing of an agreement on the last aspects of Brexit in mid-March He traveled to Paris to talk about the immigration tension between both countries.

The two heads of state will hold a personal interview at the Elysée Palace before they plant an oak tree at the neighboring British embassy in Paris and attend an honorary dinner in the luxurious Hall of Mirrors of the Palace of Versailles.

King Charles III traveling in a car in France

This Thursday, Charles III will give a speech before the French Senate, he will visit the restoration works of the cathedral of Notre Dame, which burned in 2019, and will participate in a roundtable on finance, climate and biodiversity at the Natural History Museum.

Queen Camilla to launch Franco-British literary prize together with Brigitte Macron and will visit “La Maison des Femmes” in the neighboring town of Saint-Denis.

The third day of the state visit will take place in Bordeaux, where among other activities the monarchs plan to visit an organic wine cellar.

EFE