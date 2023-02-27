United Kingdom.- The Royal Institution of the British Commonwealth (CHOGM), led by the King Charles III and founded by the late Queen Elizabeth II, officially expelled her son and wife, the Dukes of SussexHarry and Meghan Markle.

This association is made up of just over 50 independent and semi-independent countries that maintain historical connections with the United Kingdom, and its leader has just expelled Prince Harry already Meghan Markle.

It must be remembered that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been causing controversy for a long time statements and statements against the crown British, who distanced themselves from the royal family since last 2020.

The real problem between royalty and the dukes arose after the youngest son of King Carlos III and the Diana Princess of Walesas well as Meghan Markle, they accused the crown of racism and to give favoritism some family members above others.

In fact, Prince Harry just released his autobiographical book and documentary with his wife on the platform Netflix where both explain all the injustices and things they experienced as part of the British royal family.

It is for this reason that the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II would have decided to punish both of them with something that really hurt them to lose, in this case it was being removed from their posts as President and Vice President of the Commonwealth.

It must be remembered that said association was created to discuss important issues that affected the same institution and the world in general.

As if this were not all, it is still not clear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation ceremony of Carlos III, where he will officially become the sovereign of the United Kingdom after the death of his mother.